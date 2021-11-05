loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Purchases $1,379,837.55 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

