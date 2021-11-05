loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Purchases $3,853,010.70 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

