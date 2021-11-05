Lobstex Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $390,666.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,717,386 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.