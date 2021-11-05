Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,143.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.05 or 0.07353256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00327307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.51 or 0.00978861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.00 or 0.00423599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.00281639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00242464 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.