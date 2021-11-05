$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, $LONDON has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $6,489.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

