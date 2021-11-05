Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 153,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,756,113. The firm has a market cap of $991.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.41. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.