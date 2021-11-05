Lossless Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and $8.62 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

