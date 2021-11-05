LPL Financial LLC Buys 16,353 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Energy Recovery worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ERII. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ERII opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

