LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

