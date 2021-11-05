LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,213 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

