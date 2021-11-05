LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $185.33 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.