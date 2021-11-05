LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $227.44 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.54 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,550. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

