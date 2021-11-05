Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

LUMN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 25,931,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,723,550. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

