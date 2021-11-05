Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 243.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Luminar Technologies worth $26,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $16.77 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

