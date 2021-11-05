Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 1,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

Madison County Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded on April 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

