Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.95 and a fifty-two week high of $468.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

