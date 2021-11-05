Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 47,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyliion worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

