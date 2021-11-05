Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 7,992 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.33% of Plexus worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

