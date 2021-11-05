Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6,025.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.