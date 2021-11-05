Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.42% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.76 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSII. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

