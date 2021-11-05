Mairs & Power Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

