Mairs & Power Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,433 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.25% of Associated Banc worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

ASB stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,152 shares of company stock worth $459,054. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

