Mairs & Power Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.27% of NorthWestern worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

