Mairs & Power Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $30.61 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.