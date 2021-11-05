Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.25% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,529,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.