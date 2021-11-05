Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 12,855 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,099,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,869,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

