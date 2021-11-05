Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 129,800 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,800 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.08% of Raven Industries worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.90 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

