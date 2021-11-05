Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 164,226 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,226 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 2.06% of NVE worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.15. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

