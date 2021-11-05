Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $209.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average is $227.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $158.55 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

