Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 7,003 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.25 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.