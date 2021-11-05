Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.90

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.90 and traded as low as $46.27. Makita shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 32,389 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.