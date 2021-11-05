Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 5.4%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

