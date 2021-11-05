Man Group plc Acquires 46,394 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $305.99 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.17 and a 200 day moving average of $287.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

