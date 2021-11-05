Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 336.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,715 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,102,000 after buying an additional 205,550 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $12,729,277,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 284,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.69 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

