Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.45% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock worth $14,968,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

