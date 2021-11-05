Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 3,476,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,337. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

