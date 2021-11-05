Maple Leaf Foods Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.56 and a twelve month high of C$31.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.56.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

MFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

