Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

