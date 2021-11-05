Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,896. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.56 and a one year high of C$31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.56.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

