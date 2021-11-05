Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MFI traded up C$0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 552,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,896. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.56 and a one year high of C$31.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.56.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

