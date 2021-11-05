Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday.

MFI traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.33. 584,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.56. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.56 and a 1-year high of C$31.36.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

