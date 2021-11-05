Mark Jon Nelson Sells 932 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $54,011.30.

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81.

LSCC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

