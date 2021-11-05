Marlin Market Cap Hits $67.25 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $67.25 million and $21.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

