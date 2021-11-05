Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $167.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

