Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRETF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

