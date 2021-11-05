Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

MRETF remained flat at $$9.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

