Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

MRE traded down C$1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.42. 2,038,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,858. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$837.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.59.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

