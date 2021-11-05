Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.93.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

TSE:MRE traded down C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,858. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.32 and a one year high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.