Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s previous close.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.93.

MRE stock traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.42. 2,038,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,858. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The stock has a market cap of C$837.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.59.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

