Masari Hits Market Capitalization of $694,169.94 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Masari has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $694,169.94 and $285.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,883.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.23 or 0.07339024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00325400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.85 or 0.00978678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00086924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00420545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00283348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00247280 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

